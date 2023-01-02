Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.44 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $11.44 million and $145,339.16 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00066694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00059279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00024154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003365 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,862,987 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.