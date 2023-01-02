Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 9,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 21,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Engie Brasil Energia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Engie Brasil Energia Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.34.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

