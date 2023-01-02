Ergo (ERG) Tops One Day Volume of $774,290.54

Ergo (ERG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Ergo has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $76.68 million and approximately $774,290.54 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00007133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,735.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00446277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00889091 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00096961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00596401 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00250283 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,231,107 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.