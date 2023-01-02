Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Down 27.3% in December

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the November 30th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Escalade Stock Performance

ESCA stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,756. Escalade has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Escalade’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Escalade in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Escalade by 9.4% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Escalade by 26.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Escalade in the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Escalade in the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Escalade by 146.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

