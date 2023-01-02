ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Up 11.5% in December

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESE. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens increased their price target on ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of ESE traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.54. 2,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,991. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $96.69.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 354.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 31.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 323.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

