Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in December

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,200 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 716,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,092.0 days.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF remained flat at $24.85 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 232 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essity AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essity AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.40.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

