FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.8% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

FedEx Trading Down 1.3 %

FedEx Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $173.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.