Fei USD (FEI) Trading Up 1% Over Last Week

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005860 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $416.72 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99198446 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $3,032,910.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

