Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28,254 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.8% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $62,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $164.03. 69,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,226. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

