Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,560 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.2 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLLI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.