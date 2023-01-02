Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $37.14 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $37,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 561,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,986,000 after acquiring an additional 34,909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,908. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.81 and its 200-day moving average is $120.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

