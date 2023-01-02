Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $70.37 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,025 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 2.0% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $70,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 48.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 40.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.30. 20,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,914. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

