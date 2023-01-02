Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Cintas worth $22,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 871.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock traded down $5.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $451.62. 11,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,296. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $443.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.17.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.