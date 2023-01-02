Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 148,299 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,299 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Nomad Foods worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 205,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ossiam grew its position in Nomad Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

About Nomad Foods

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,528. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

