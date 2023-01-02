Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,683 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,683 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises approximately 1.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of M&T Bank worth $50,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in M&T Bank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,505,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.80.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

MTB stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.06. 24,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.59 and its 200-day moving average is $169.94. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

