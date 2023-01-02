Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,725 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,725 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 3.1% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Stryker worth $108,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,429. The company has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.04. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.66%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

