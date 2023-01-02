Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,570 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $30,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.06. 54,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,934. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.03. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $199.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

