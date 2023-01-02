Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $432.09. 7,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $494.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.99.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

