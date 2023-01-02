Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.0981 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.0981 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $80.32 million and approximately $15.61 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00066626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00059236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00024122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003358 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

