Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Up 18.8% in December

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 572,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.7 days.

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.86) to GBX 935 ($11.28) in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,100 ($13.28) to GBX 1,200 ($14.48) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 700 ($8.45) to GBX 800 ($9.65) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,485.00.

Shares of FQVTF remained flat at $12.75 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $37.36.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

