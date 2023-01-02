Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Down 16.5% in December

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 92,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.9 %
FRGI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.35. 131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,380. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 4.01%.
FRGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
