Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Down 16.5% in December

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 92,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.9 %

FRGI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.35. 131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,380. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 4.01%.

Institutional Trading of Fiesta Restaurant Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 250.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 331.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

FRGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Stories

