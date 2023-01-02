Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 1,078 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.19. 149,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,997. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

