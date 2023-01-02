Fifth Third Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,635,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,102,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,999,000 after purchasing an additional 278,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,869,000 after purchasing an additional 193,018 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.11. The company had a trading volume of 71,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,916. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.93.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.