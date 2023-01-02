Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,693. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

