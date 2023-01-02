Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 569 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,385. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $115.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

