Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $10.04 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,476. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,316,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,299,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,451,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 690,771 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,410,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 584,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 437,254 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

