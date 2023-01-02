Filecoin Reaches One Day Volume of $86.35 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00018837 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded up 6% against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $86.35 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 359,805,544 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

