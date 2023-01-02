Financial Advantage Inc. Has $9.64 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 9.5% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.