Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 494,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 306.0 days.
Finning International Price Performance
Shares of Finning International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. Finning International has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $31.99.
Finning International Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1758 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finning International (FINGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.