Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 494,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 306.0 days.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of Finning International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. Finning International has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1758 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Finning International Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.