First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in December

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First American Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

FAF stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $52.34. 10,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,575. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 64,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in First American Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 10,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

