First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,480,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 29,440,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in First Horizon by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 182,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 62,144 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in First Horizon by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 64,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Horizon Trading Up 0.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of FHN opened at $24.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.83 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

