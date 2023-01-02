First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.26. 52,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

