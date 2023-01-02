First Interstate Bank Acquires 188 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Interstate Bank boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,216 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx Announces Dividend

Shares of FDX traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.20. The stock had a trading volume of 79,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,649. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.