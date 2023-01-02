First Interstate Bank Acquires 3,347 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.74. The stock had a trading volume of 257,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.58.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

