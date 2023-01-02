First Interstate Bank Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $76.55. The stock had a trading volume of 87,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,648. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.99 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

