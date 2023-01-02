First Interstate Bank Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $66,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 769,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 220.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.38.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $343.38. 70,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

