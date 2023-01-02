First Interstate Bank Buys 2,111 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,057,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

