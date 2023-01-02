First Interstate Bank Buys 587 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.06. 58,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

