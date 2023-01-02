First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $152.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.76. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.36 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

