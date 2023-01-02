First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$31.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FM shares. CSFB reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Joseph boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$28.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$45.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.