First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $74.95. 7,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.55. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $84.84.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.