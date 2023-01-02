First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $74.95. 7,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.55. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $84.84.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 92.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,319,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

