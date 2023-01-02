First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of FDEU stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78.
About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
