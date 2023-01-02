First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FDEU stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 44.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

