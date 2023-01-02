First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3,549.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,991,000 after buying an additional 476,427 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $22,555,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after buying an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after buying an additional 225,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 296,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after buying an additional 213,627 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock remained flat at $50.11 on Monday. 17,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,640. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

