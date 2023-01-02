First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) & Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Head to Head Survey

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First US Bancshares and Farmers National Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers National Banc 0 2 0 0 2.00

Farmers National Banc has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.86%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than First US Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

First US Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First US Bancshares and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First US Bancshares 14.69% 7.39% 0.66% Farmers National Banc 29.22% 18.18% 1.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. First US Bancshares pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First US Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First US Bancshares and Farmers National Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First US Bancshares $43.44 million 1.16 $4.45 million $0.96 9.04 Farmers National Banc $154.65 million 3.11 $51.84 million $1.58 8.94

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than First US Bancshares. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First US Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats First US Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial construction, land, and land development loans comprising residential housing, commercial and industrial use property development loans, raw land purchase and improvement loans, and agricultural production loans; mortgage loans on residential properties and apartment buildings; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, or other commercial property; loans and leases to commercial customers; and secured and unsecured personal loans, including automobile loans and other direct consumer installment loans. The company also provides loans secured by personal property items, such as furniture, ATVs, and home appliances, as well as recreational vehicles, boats, and cargo trailers. In addition, it provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture services, as well as underwrites credit life, and credit accident and health insurance reinsurance policies. The company serves small-and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. It operates 15 full-service banking offices in Birmingham, Butler, Calera, Centreville, Gilbertown, Grove Hill, Harpersville, Jackson, Thomasville, Tuscaloosa, and Woodstock, Alabama; Knoxville and Powell, Tennessee; and Rose Hill, Virginia, as well as loan production offices in Mobile, Alabama, and the Chattanooga, Tennessee area. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. It operates through 47 locations in northeastern region of Ohio and one location in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Canfield, Ohio.

