Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-$4.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. Five Below also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.93-$3.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five Below from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.80.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $176.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.26. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,885 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Five Below by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Five Below by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,530,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,642,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

