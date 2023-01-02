Floki Inu (FLOKI) Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Floki Inu token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Floki Inu has a market cap of $72.76 million and $1.87 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Floki Inu Token Profile

Floki Inu’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,060,943,334,243 tokens. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Floki Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

