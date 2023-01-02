FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,957,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,578,000 after acquiring an additional 73,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65,763 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FormFactor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,031,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,942,000 after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FormFactor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in FormFactor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FORM opened at $22.23 on Monday. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

