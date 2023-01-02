Frax Share Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.83 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Frax Share has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Frax Share token can now be bought for $4.62 or 0.00027618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $336.08 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00464976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.13 or 0.02223669 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.25 or 0.29753716 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,720,734 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

