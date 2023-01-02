Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Short Interest Update

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Freedom Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FACT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. 35,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. Freedom Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Get Freedom Acquisition I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom Acquisition I

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Freedom Acquisition I by 421.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Freedom Acquisition I by 31.7% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 267,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 64,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Freedom Acquisition I by 139.9% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Acquisition I Company Profile

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.