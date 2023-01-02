FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FutureFuel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FF opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $355.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.85. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FF. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FutureFuel by 21.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.